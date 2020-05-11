(LANGUAGE WARNING) Houston rappers Paul Wall and Lil Keke premiere new music, COVID-19 benefit

Houston rappers Paul Wall and Lil Keke premiere “So Trill”

Houston rappers Paul Wall and Lil Keke keep it Trill with new music to benefit COVID-19 relief in Houston.

Morning Dose anchor Shannon LaNier talks with them to find out how they’re going about production, their benefit for Houston and new music

Lil Keke explains what it’s like to drop new music when you can’t perform live for the public, a challenge big artist are facing during the pandemic.

It’s been hard. It’s been difficult. We just have to take it to the internet. We’re just adjusting like everybody else.

Lil Keke, Houston based rapper

Paul Wall explains why they continued to produce their album and what the term ‘Trill’ means. They’ve teamed up with Astros’ Alex Bregman and Slim Thug.

Paul Wall, Lil Keke and Shannon LaNier (above).

Text “FEEDHOU” to 41444 to help their local cause.

They’re dropping “Slab Talk” for the Houston culture and the video “So Trill” is all rolling out in time for this summer. Here’s a look:

