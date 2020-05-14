LIVE STREAM: Services for HCSO Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski

Early today, Harris County Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski’s body was formally escorted from the funeral home to the Humble location where a services are underway with full honors. He served 41 years with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This morning at 9:30, a public viewing was the first event scheduled where social distancing was practiced inside the church and face coverings have been strongly encouraged.

Morning Dose reporter Courtney Carpenter was on scene all morning.

.@HCSOTexas Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski’s casket arriving at Humble First Assembly of God earlier this morning. His funeral is set to start at 9:30. There will be ceremony with full honors at 11. @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/P6f30eX1lr — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) May 14, 2020

Sgt. Scholwinski began his service with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1979 and then went on to serve as a full-time officer for 26 years. He was an avid hunter, loved camping and golfing. He was a lifetime volunteer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

He was 70 years old when he passed away last week after battling COVID-19. He leaves behind his wife and four adult children. He also leaves behind his grand children and great grand children. His children are all expected to speak at the service this morning.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.