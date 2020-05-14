LIVE STREAM: Services for HCSO Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski

Services are underway for Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski.

Early today, Harris County Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski’s body was formally escorted from the funeral home to the Humble location where a services are underway with full honors. He served 41 years with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

This morning at 9:30, a public viewing was the first event scheduled where social distancing was practiced inside the church and face coverings have been strongly encouraged.

Morning Dose reporter Courtney Carpenter was on scene all morning.

Sgt. Scholwinski began his service with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy in 1979 and then went on to serve as a full-time officer for 26 years. He was an avid hunter, loved camping and golfing. He was a lifetime volunteer at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

He was 70 years old when he passed away last week after battling COVID-19. He leaves behind his wife and four adult children. He also leaves behind his grand children and great grand children. His children are all expected to speak at the service this morning.

