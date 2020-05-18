POLL: Local gym talks reopening and finding “new normal” for members

HOUSTON- Gyms across Texas now have the green light to reopen with certain health protocols in place.

Marcia and Dan Strange own and operate Crew Fitness, a rowing studio in the Heights. During the closure, they offered Zoom classes and rented out some of their equipment to keep money coming in.

“We had some members pause their membership, probably about 20%, which we are very grateful for that 80% of our members were here and able to support us through this time,” explained Marcia.

Over the past couple of weeks, they have been making changes in order to reopen in a safe way.

“I do think that it is going to be a new normal and having your own space with enough room around it is going to be important to stay safe right now,” said Marcia.

The workout stations will all be at least six feet apart and there will be a set of dumbbells already set out for the members to use. They also took the doors off the lockers and added more hand sanitizer as part of their precautions.

“There’s going to be less spots and to start we have a smaller schedule because we’re not sure who is ready to come back and who’s not,” said Marcia.

Reopening comes with responsibility they don’t take lightly.

“It was a tough decision to make in the first place to come back, but finding the new normal is the way to move forward,” said Marcia.

You can visit the Texas Department of State Health Services website to see the full checklist of requirements gyms and gym patrons are supposed to follow as they reopen.

Gyms can reopen at up to 25% capacity today in #Texas. Are you getting back in the gym today? @CW39Houston — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) May 18, 2020

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.