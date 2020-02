Sharon McDougle has been around aerospace all her adult life. She spent seven and a half years working with pilots suiting them up in the training process. During all her time in the air force there's one particular moment that stands out.

"That was the amazing fun thing, was suiting them up in their pressure suits. They flew the reconnaissance aircraft the SR 71 and U2. So they had to wear these pressure suits because they flew at such high speeds and high altitudes. So that's how I got to NASA," Sharon said.