Hair care tips to prevent “pandemic pruning”

Many of us love to go to the beauty shop or the barbershop in order to look our best, because we know to leave it to the professionals.

However, COVID-19 has left all of us to our own devices, like that handy comb and crafting scissors to do it yourself.

Now’s the time to do more hair rehab, than more hair injury. Eric Vaughn, Rev Hair Salon

Morning Dose anchor Sharron Melton talks with Houston owner of Rev Hair Salon, Eric Vaughn who says this is the time for hair care and conditioning… not cutting. Especially if you don’t know how to.

Vaughn say there’s no need to panic prune your hair during these “trying” times,

Check out these tips on tricks and alternatives to style your hair at home!

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.