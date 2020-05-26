Macy’s reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside

MEMORIAL CITY— Macy’s has reopened a select number of stores in the Houston area since the coronavirus pandemic including Macy’s Houston Galleria, Macy’s Memorial City, and Macy’s First Colony.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe goes inside the Macy’s Memorial City where store manager, Adam Krovic shows her the extra safety precautions and new features for shoppers. For instance, in addition to in-store shopping, there is now contactless curbside shopping.

Plus, find out how you can help Macy’s give back to the community.

For more, please visit: www.macys.com

Macy's reopens in Houston area for both in-store shopping and curbside

