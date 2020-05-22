Macy’s reopens in Houston area with new safety precautions and features

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

MEMORIAL CITY— Macy’s has reopened a select number of stores in the Houston area since the coronavirus pandemic including Macy’s Houston Galleria, Macy’s Memorial City, and Macy’s First Colony.

Morning Dose’s Maggie Flecknoe goes inside the Macy’s Memorial City where store manager, Adam Krovic shows her the extra safety precautions and new features for shoppers. Plus, find out how you can help Macy’s give back to the community.

For more, please visit: www.macys.com

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

COVID-19 Has Changed How Farmers and Ranchers Operate

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Has Changed How Farmers and Ranchers Operate"

Axelrad to host Houston’s 1st drive-in rooftop concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Axelrad to host Houston’s 1st drive-in rooftop concert"

Parents who lost 3-yr-old son to drowning, host life jacket donation drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parents who lost 3-yr-old son to drowning, host life jacket donation drive"

Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Morning Dose, Hannah Trippett - Graduation During A Pandemic"

Social Distancing Grades for Harris County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing Grades for Harris County"

The Art Spot Tues May 19

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Art Spot Tues May 19"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

Latest Weather Forecast

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular