AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott said COVID-19 is spreading in Texas at "an unacceptable rate and it must be corralled" as he detailed how key metrics related to the pandemic have doubled in the state since the end of May.

During his Monday news conference on the state's response to the pandemic, Gov. Abbott used COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive test rate and new cases to highlight how Texas is trending in the wrong direction.