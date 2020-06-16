Miss Earth USA Promoting Health & Protecting Environment During Pandemic

Her Family lives on Galveston Island. So, it’s no surprise that Libby Hill, the reigning Miss Earth USA 2019-2020, believes in protecting our coast line and the health of the environment. She’s also passionate about the health of individuals too.

She already holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology and is pursuing a second degree in Nutritional Sciences/Dietetics at the University of Texas at Austin. And, she’s in the top ten percent of her class.

She entered the Miss Earth Program in Galveston, when she realized the pageant system promoted causes that a contestant is passionate about and gives them a platform to share it.

So during this Covid-19 pandemic, she’s encouraging people to find the value of sustaining the environment. She says it starts by just taking a few simple steps, that can make a huge difference to our planet.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton has her story.