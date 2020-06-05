Mother arrested after missing Texas boy’s body found in dumpster

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Dean Wetherbee

WACO, Texas (KWKT) – A missing Texas boy whose body was found in a dumpster may have been dead for four days before his mother reported him missing, according to police.

According to the arrest affidavit for Laura Sanchez, the mother of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales, she called police on Monday, June 1st, saying the child had disappeared from Cameron Park in Waco.

Frankie Gonzales

When police and volunteers could not find the child, Sgt. Jason Lundquist says Sanchez told him that Frankie had spent the weekend with her adult son in Killeen. Lundquist said other family members called that a lie.

Lundquist said Sanchez’s brother called him on Tuesday and said she confessed about the death of Frankie.

During an interview, Sanchez allegedly admitted she was the only one taking care of Frankie when he died on May 28th.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez said she kept his body in her house until May 30th, and then placed him in the dumpster behind a church near the intersection of 27th and Alice.

You can read the full arrest affidavit here:Download

Sanchez faces one count of injury to a child as of Thursday morning. She is in the McLennan County Jail under the name Laura Villalon, on a bond of $500,000.

