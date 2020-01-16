National Human Trafficking Awareness Month: How you can help victims

It's a fact that often takes a backseat in our minds, but Houston is among the top cities for human trafficking. The Landing Executive Director Cara Parker and Marketing Director Hilary Sherrer visit Morning Dose to discuss National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and how its organization is working with victims, such as sex workers and other forced laborers, to restart their lives and free them from an national epidemic often defined as modern day slavery.
