New on CW39

Incase you missed it, we have a look around the new Clay Family Eastern Glades at Memorial Park. CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe shows us the highly-anticipated Clay Family Eastern Glades – now open to explore.

Also, HISD has events planned for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.

Ellen apologizes. Dunkin’ FREE coffee Monday. How about having a Coke and a … COFFEE??!!

Also, it’s National Watermelon Day.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.