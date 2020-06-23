New on Morning Dose

Incase you missed it, police were called to the scene of a shooting on Eastland overnight.

A baby was also found deceased on Dunson Glen Drive around 12:35am Tuesday morning.

Responding emergency crews say a 6-month-old baby girl on scene was not breathing. When Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, CPR was being administered to the infant by emergency crews. The baby was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators who arrived on scene, say it appears to be natural causes and no foul play was involved.

