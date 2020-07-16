Start your weekend early with this report from CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe. She has the latest about what’s happening in Houston and the surrounding area. Also, where you can get hitched – Hope Farms is the newest place to have your wedding outdoors.
Also, a food drive in north Houston will serve 3,000 families. CW39’s Courtney Carpenter has that report.
Keep watching for more headlines!
- GRAPHIC VIDEO: Do you recognize this suspect? He ran over an 83 yr old man during a robbery
- Newsfeed Now: Second stimulus check?; 4-year-old gets garbage-themed birthday party
- New on Morning Dose – July 16, 2020
- Poolside Miracle: Parents share ‘miraculous’ revival after son’s near-drowning
- 36 students from Illinois high school test positive for COVID-19
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.