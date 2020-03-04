Nora’s Home helps transplant patients and families one day at time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 1998, Nora was tragically killed in a car accident. Nora's parents, Dr. Osama and Lillian Gaber, did not allow her life to end without a purpose. They decided to donate her organs to help critically ill children. That's when Nora's Gift Foundation and Nora's Home was born!

Executive director of Nora's Home Natalie Lencioni along with chair members Chelsea McDermontt and Susie Cunningham shared details about how the organization is a safe home for transplant patients and how people can get involved with this great cause.

Nora's Home is hosting a gala on Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Post Oak Hotel.