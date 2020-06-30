POLL: Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Granted $500K Bond

The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks was granted a $500,000 bond on Tuesday.
A judge granted bond to 27-year-old Garrett Rolfe. He’s now required to wear an ankle monitor and has a curfew. He has to observe a 6am-6pm curfew while awaiting trial. A trial date has not been set.
Rolfe is facing felony murder charges after shooting Brooks during a confrontation in a Wendy’s parking lot on June 12th. He was fired by Atlanta PD shortly after.
What kind of police reforms might have prevented an incident like this from happening?
