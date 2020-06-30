1  of  2
Breaking News
Partial human remains discovered in search for missing Fort Hood soldier
Mask requirement order extended through August 26

POLL: Officer Who Killed Rayshard Brooks Granted $500K Bond

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

This screen grab taken from body camera video provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Rayshard Brooks speaking with Officer Garrett Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant, late Friday, June 12, 2020, in Atlanta. Rolfe has been fired following the fatal shooting of Brooks and a second officer has been placed on administrative duty. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks was granted a $500,000 bond on Tuesday.

A judge granted bond to 27-year-old Garrett Rolfe. He’s now required to wear an ankle monitor and has a curfew. He has to observe a 6am-6pm curfew while awaiting trial. A trial date has not been set.

Rolfe is facing felony murder charges after shooting Brooks during a confrontation in a Wendy’s parking lot on June 12th.  He was fired by Atlanta PD shortly after.

What kind of police reforms might have prevented an incident like this from happening?

POLL: The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks was granted a $500,000 bond on Tuesday. Is that enough? https://tinyurl.com/y7wp6bql

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

TOP VIDEO

Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bail

Entertainment /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks granted bail"

Face masks prevented up to 450K coronavirus cases, study says

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Face masks prevented up to 450K coronavirus cases, study says"

Reopenings Paused By More Cases

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopenings Paused By More Cases"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Toasty Tuesday

Tuesday weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday weather"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular