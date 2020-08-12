Over 900 Students Quarantined

by: Rachel Estrada

Officials are still awaiting results for tests from 15 students in Cherokee County, GA. Some parents are refusing to send them back to school as a result. If their tests return positive, the number of people under quarantine would rise dramatically.

More than 900 students in the district are already quarantined, only a week after classes started. What are your thoughts about kids heading back to school? Share your thoughts in the comments. More at CW39.com

Share your thoughts in the comments.



