Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Texas
National
Politics
Sports
Health
Border Report
Top Stories
ALBUM: Dr. Dre re-releases “The Chronic” for 4/20 – Hear here!
Top Stories
Trump says he’ll deliver West Point graduation speech to socially distanced crowd
Video
Top Stories
Virus forced schools online, but many students didn’t follow
Game on: Florida arcade to rent out, deliver game and pinball machines to customers at home
Video
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Entertainment
Shows
Morning Dose
Watch today’s show!
The Art Spot
Class Acts
Fitness Friday
Food Truck Friday
Remarkable Women
Top Stories
VIDEO: Weekend construction to cause delays
Video
Top Stories
How Fort Bend ISD responded to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Small businesses can still apply for Paycheck Protection Plan
Video
Struggling with addiction during the COVID-19 crisis? You’re not alone & help is available
Video
VIDEO: Hospital rules for having a baby during pandemic
Video
VIDEO: How COVID-19 is impacting real estate
Video
Weather
Warnings
Radar
Closures
High Water Areas
Traffic
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Peace of Mind
How to handle anxiety during Covid-19 outbreak
Video
Face your fears and help others during OCD Awareness Week
How to help your partner relax and de-stress
Weird behaviors that may help with work stress
Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale addresses how exercise helps with severe anxiety
More Peace of Mind Headlines
Parenting advice for handling summertime anxiety
How to overcome empty nest syndrome?
Peace of Mind: Getting help on a budget
‘Ride for Mental Health’ fundraiser benefiting Peace of Mind Foundation this weekend
When should I seek mental health treatment for my child?
Am I having a panic attack? How to keep calm when crippling anxiety strikes
‘This is My Brave’ awareness event uses arts, testimonials to break stigma of mental illness
Peace of Mind: How to deal with trauma after a fatal shooting
Peace of Mind: Free treatment program for suffers of OCD
Peace of Mind: Dr. Liz on how to unplug from social media, recharge your life
Latest Weather Forecast
Storms possible this weekend
Video
More Weather
Local ‘Remarkable Women’ winner revealed
Video
More Remarkable Women