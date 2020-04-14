Pearland residents come together to support local food trucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food trucks are one of the many businesses being impacted by COVID-19. That’s why one resident down in Pearland decide to step up and help.

Dawn Eaves Craig reached out to her neighbors on Facebook, asking if any of them would be interested in having food trucks come out to the neighborhood. Before she knew it, she had interested residents chiming in, and food trucks lined up.

The first food truck gathering kicked off with The Cuban Spot for dinner, and Texas Ice Co. for dessert. In order to maintain social distancing, they set up in a neighborhood park with plenty of space, and they took pre-orders in order to avoid long lines of people.

Sam Ali, the owner of Texas Ice Co., says that even though it’s been a tough time, he’s enjoyed the sense of community he’s seen everywhere.

“Neighbors are together, friendly, looking to help each other out,” Ali said. “People have really been helping a lot. Everyone’s out to help everybody out.”

George Serrano, the owner of The Cuban Spot, feels the same.

“I’ve always liked to come out the community. It’s always a pleasure to show our food,” Serrano said. “Just support local businesses. It’s what keeps us afloat. I just want to show that we’re here for them., and we’ll always be here for them.”



Dawn says she’s going to try and organize an event like this for her neighborhood at least every Tuesday and Friday.

“I just think it’s rewarding to know that if we have the opportunity, we can find ways to give back to those in our communities,” Craig said.

The next food truck dinner is happening Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Reflections Bay Recreation Center (12115 S. Clear Lake Loop, Pearland, TX). The dinner food truck will be American Lobster & Seafood, and the dessert food truck will be Texas Ice Co.