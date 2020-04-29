Pearland residents show support for senior Class of 2020 through “Adopt-a-Senior”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Class of 2020 hasn't had a traditional school year, and they certainly won't have a traditional graduation. That's why residents are coming together to show their love and support for the senior class.

Dawn Craig, a Pearland resident, decided to organize a Facebook page called "Pearland Adopt-a-Senior Class of 2020." The concept was simple, post photos of seniors who were graduating and have residents "adopt" one. The idea is to have residents give these seniors a gift, and to lift their spirits during these trying times.

The Pearland community was quick to step up, with Dawn receiving dozens of messages per day with residents interested in adopting a senior.

While it’s a tough time, many seniors are remaining optimistic and hopeful, like John Rawlinson, a Dawson High School senior.

“Just always trust in God because he has a plan for everything. It seems like a lot is being taken away, but there’s going to be something down the road that’s even greater than this, so you just have to keep your eye on that,” Rawlinson said.