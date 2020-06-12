Pet Food Drive Needs Your Help

Morning Dose

by: Sharron Melton

Posted: / Updated:

Houston PetSet has been helping starving dogs and cats survive, for years. But during this pandemic, the need has become even greater. It’s estimated that 100,000 animals live on Houston and surrounding area streets, and they are starving. So, Houston PetSet is teaming up with BMW of West Houston, in Katy, to host a food drive to save these and other ‘fur babies,’ and you can help.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton, talked with Co-Director of Houston PetSet, Tama Lundquist, about the need for this event and how it benefits both the animals and the community.

On Saturday, June 13th, you can drop off much needed dog and cat food, between 11am to 3pm at the BMW location at 20822 Katy Freeway.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Pet Set Pet Food Drive"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 8a"

Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after explosion at Museum District bar 7a"

Fitness Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fitness Friday"

President Trump in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump in Dallas"

Pride Houston Rally & March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pride Houston Rally & March"
More Video

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Latest Weather Report

More Weather

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Class Acts

More Class Acts

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular