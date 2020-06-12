Pet Food Drive Needs Your Help

Houston PetSet has been helping starving dogs and cats survive, for years. But during this pandemic, the need has become even greater. It’s estimated that 100,000 animals live on Houston and surrounding area streets, and they are starving. So, Houston PetSet is teaming up with BMW of West Houston, in Katy, to host a food drive to save these and other ‘fur babies,’ and you can help.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton, talked with Co-Director of Houston PetSet, Tama Lundquist, about the need for this event and how it benefits both the animals and the community.

On Saturday, June 13th, you can drop off much needed dog and cat food, between 11am to 3pm at the BMW location at 20822 Katy Freeway.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.