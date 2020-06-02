Pride Houston talks about plans amid pandemic, Woodlands Pride cancelled

June is Pride Month, and Pride Houston is making some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They recently announced that they would be postponing the annual downtown parade until the fall. An exact date has yet to be announced. But not everything is postponed. During the month of June, some events will be virtual.

The Woodlands Pride Festival, which is usually held in September, will be cancelled this year. They released a press release, which said in part: “TWP is in the planning stages of evaluating what our pride celebration looks like going forward. Pending CDC and local government recommendations, we’re planning to bring Pride to The Woodlands area in the fall in some capacity. Whether that is a virtual pride, or several small events, we will celebrate queer history and the achievements of our community. You can read the full statement on their website.

