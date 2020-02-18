‘Pursuit of Happyness’ author Chris Gardner shares details about high school tour with Smart Financial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all remember Will Smith's iconic role as Chris Gardner in the 2006 film "The Pursuit of Happyness."

Entrepreneur and author Chris Gardner along with CEO of Smart Financial Larry Siedl share details about Gardner's Back 2 High School Permission 2 Dream Tour -- where he plans to visit 100 schools in 10 cities with 1 goal, giving kids the permission to dream!

Gardner recently visited Stafford High School and Lamar High School!

Smart Financial Centre will host a private reception with Chris Gardner on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land at 6 p.m. It is free to attend, but you must R.S.V.P.