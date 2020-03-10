Rodeo-inspired pairings with Celebrity Chef Gason Nelson

Get your taste buds ready for the rodeo!
Chef Gason Nelson is a two-time James Beard Scholar and known across the country as one of the best personal celebrity chefs! Chef Gason has worked with celebrities such as The Rock, The Kardashians, Paul Walker, Chris Paul, Matthew McConaughey, Kelly Price — just to name a few.
Chef Gason paired a few rodeo-inspired dishes with delicious wine:
- New Orleans BBQ Shrimp paired with an Eroica Riesling
- Cajun Cowboy Jambalaya paired with a 14 Hands Brut
- Cast Iron Cowboy Steaks with garlic mash potatoes and charred asparagus paired with Erath’s Pinot Noir Rose