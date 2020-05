Today, hair and nail salons all over Texas are allowed to reopen as long as they maintain social distancing and apply new cleaning techniques, like wearing masks. Barber shops and nail salons businesses will now be required to follow Governor Abbott's orders an put new orders in place in order to meet the requirements to maintain social distancing and sterilization.

CW39 spoke with the Nicholas Howard, owner of Barber To The Stars in southwest Houston who didn't mind the wait and was actually glad he wasn't able to open any sooner than today. When we spoke with him, he was prudently preparing his supplies.