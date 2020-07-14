Schools still debating plans for reopening

Schools and educators across the U.S. have landed in the middle of an increasingly politicized debate over how best to reopen schools this fall. It’s a daunting challenge as coronavirus infections spike in many places.
Some parents object to masks and social distancing and want schools open full time.
Others are calling for part-time school and face coverings for all.
School board meetings, social media debates and online petitions have often devolved into mudslinging. Some parents are threatening to pull their children from school districts if masks are required. Other parents and many teachers want precautions to be taken.
