Second Mile Mission Center facing food shortage

Thousands of families are showing up at free food banks across the country. Locally, the Second Mile Mission Center is one compassionately serving the public. They’re seeing families at the rate of 1,000 in just four hours so they’re urgently in need of donations.

Community food drives are helpful and have been coming through for the most part. However, the Center is in “relief mode,” helping families who have stopped receiving income.

Morning Dose journalist Hannah Trippet talks with the Second Mile Mission Center, Director of Advancement, Sheena Abraham, for more about what they need right now to keep feeding local families.

Watch the video to find out how you can volunteer. Also, how you can receive daily text messages about food supplies.

