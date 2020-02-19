Shadow Creek HS senior paints cleats for NFL player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What happens when you have a talented student, a pair of painted jeans and a viral twitter post?

Shadow Creek High School senior, Teresa Sandoval, has turned her newfound artistic talent into a side business, getting orders from other students and an NFL player.

It all started with this Twitter post showing the jeans Sandoval painted for homecoming.

i thought twitter would enjoy seeing the pants i painted #HOCO2019 pic.twitter.com/AXhpzP04PP — 𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖆🎨 (@fijiwatter) October 7, 2019

“My phone just kept going off. I was like ‘Oh my gosh what am I going to do?,'" explained Teresa.

It racked up more than a 122,000 likes and people started messaging her, wanting her to paint for them. One of the messages was from Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He wanted her to paint his cleats for the My Cause My Cleats campaign and his vision was to bring awareness to mental health.

#MyCauseMyCleats

Mental health is something that is overlooked by so many. Thank you for making my vision come true.



“It’s okay, to not be okay”



Everyone is fighting battles internally. But you don’t have to go through it alone. pic.twitter.com/adTjLPpcfn — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) December 6, 2019

"I ended up doing a half colorful, half dark cleat. So the inside is supposed to represent the darkness that you feel sometimes when you’re depressed," explained Teresa.

Teresa also came through with painted shoes for the superintendent and football coach as her school celebrated their state championship victory.

“I got so many compliments on them and they were like where did you get those?" Alvin ISD Superintendent Carol Nelson said.

Requests have continued to come in for Teresa’s fun and colorful work and with each new project comes a little more confidence.

“It made me a lot more confident in the work that I put out. Before I would be like 'Oh I like how this looks, but I’m never going to show anybody or anything,'" said Teresa.

Her side business is going strong, she says she’ll keep it up for now and use the money to help pay for college.

“I think it would be cool to own my own business, but I’ve always had a dream to be in the medical field, so I want to be an anesthesiologist," Teresa said.

She's a young lady with many talents, painting her way to a successful career.