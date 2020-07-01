AlliantGroup helping Small Businesses get financial help to survive

One business after another, closing its door, as the Covid-19 Pandemic wrecks havoc on small and medium size businesses. Livelihoods and dreams, crumbling over-night, with many thinking there is no relief in sight.

But, there is help available. Many people talk about the PPP Loan program and how quickly the first round of money ran out. What they may not know is more money has been allocated for it.

But, there’re are several other programs that are also providing loans and grants. Some of them are specifically geared towards small businesses.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Rick Lazio, Senior Vice President of Houston’s AlliantGroup, Small Business Advocate, and Former U.S. Congressman from New York, about what’s available that these businesses should take advantage of now.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.