Starbucks to mandate facial coverings in all company-owned cafes starting July 15

Morning Dose

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (NEXSTAR) — Starbucks says it will require customers to wear a facial covering while visiting any of its company-owned cafe locations in the United States starting July 15.

The company announced the move on Thursday saying it’s “prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers.”

Starbucks says customers not wearing coverings will be able to pick up their order in the drive-thru or use curbside pickup through the Starbucks app. The covering will be required to enter the store.

It’s important to note the mask mandate affects just more than half of Starbucks locations. In a 2019 tax filing, the company said 55 percent of its 18,000+ stores are company-owned.

The World Health Organization has emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals are key strategies to fight the virus. They say governments and individuals should contour their mask policies and behavior based on the outbreak’s status in their countries.

According to the group Masks 4 All, 22 states have either an indoor or outdoor mask requirements in public places where social distancing is not possible.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Turner cancels in person Texas GOP convention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turner cancels in person Texas GOP convention"

‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask"

How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’"

Little Joe Tests Positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Joe Tests Positive for COVID-19"

Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 1 of 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 1 of 3"

Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 2 of 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 2 of 3"

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular