Stretches and exercises to attack back pain

CW39 Fitness expert Lindsey Day shows us that pain in the back is a pain in the neck! How can we fix it?! By improving both FLEXIBILITY AND STRENGTH.

First, do dynamic stretches: stretches with motion. Static (still) stretching before a workout decreases strength and increases risk of injury.

Neck Rolls increases blood flow into your neck and rehydrate discs. Foam rolling is great for warming muscles and helping with back pain. Roll the upper half of your back, your quads, hamstrings and glutes.

Now onto strength training!

1) Cable Machine Pulls with a wide bar to target your lats. Squat down, weight in the heels of your feet and pull the bar into your chest. 4 sets, 12 to 15 reps.

You might be inclined to think working out will make it worse. I can’t tell you how many of my clients experience pain relief with weightlifting! This is because the pain often stems from weak muscles. Plus, increased blood flow to the area helps!

Of course, you want to do the right types of exercises and check with your doctor to make sure this applies to your unique situation.

2) Chest Press 4 sets, 12 to 15 reps

A chest press to help back pain? That’s right! We have to make sure opposing muscle groups are balanced, otherwise, you’re more likely to have back pain! Chest opposes back. Hamstrings oppose quads.

Speaking of which, our hamstring muscles shorten and weaken while sitting too long.

3) Bent over kickback to strengthen hamstrings and lower back. 4 sets, 12 to 15 reps. Hinge at the hips with a flat back. Kick one leg back at a time, keeping it straight and squeezing the hamstring and glutes. If we don’t have a solid foundation, it’s a negative ripple effect upward — translating into back pain.

Finish with static stretches. Lay on your back and swing one leg across your body, making an L shape with legs. Try to keep both shoulder blades on the ground. Switch sides.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.