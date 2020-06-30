STUDY: Positive effects of social distancing

Pods to ensure social distancing are seen at Inspire South Bay Fitness in Redondo Beach ahead of its reopening on June 14, 2020. (KTLA)

First the bad news. Texas is reporting a record number of cases today, at 6,975 new cases, as fatalities rise by 0.9%. In Harris County, we have 30,729 cases and 376 total deaths due to COVID-19.

Also, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended the mask requirement order to August 26th. The Mayor last reported the following numbers.

Now to new research from Reviews.org about COVID-19 and new findings on the ‘new normal.’ It’s changed the way the world moves and doesn’t move. In a world of lock downs and stay at home orders, masking up and social distancing, it’s all changed our lives… from the way we work to the way we will socialize in the future.

While many states are transitioning, Reviews.org wanted to find out how social distancing has influenced our relationships and personal development. In this report, the gorup highlighted the positive side effects of social distancing.

From virtual celebrations to improved relationships, social distancing has had a positive impact on our lives.

Survey findings:

74% say they feel more prepared to handle a similar situation in the future.

53% feel more confident in their technical abilities than they did before.

47% have learned a new skill or hobby during social distancing.

What are some of the positive effects that social distancing has had in your life?

