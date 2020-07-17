Local authorities say a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in southeast Houston. No officers are injured.
The shooting happened Friday morning shortly before 10am at Hirondel near Reed Road.
The officer involved is not with Houston Police.
- RECOGNIZE THIS CHILD? – Help find this child’s family
- Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receiving chemotherapy for a ‘recurrence of cancer’
- 2 Texas counties slammed with COVID-19 add refrigerated trucks as morgues
- Houston International Sports Film Festival accepting admissions for Summer 2021
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.