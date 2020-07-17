Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston

Local authorities say a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in southeast Houston. No officers are injured.

The shooting happened Friday morning shortly before 10am at Hirondel near Reed Road.

The officer involved is not with Houston Police.

Commanders & PIO are on scene of a non-HPD officer involved shooting in the 5700 block of Hirondel St near Reed Rd in SE Houston. The male suspect is deceased. None of the outside agency officers involved is injured.



Media staging area is Southbank at Hirondel. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 17, 2020

