Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

Local authorities say a man is dead after an officer involved shooting in southeast Houston. No officers are injured.

The shooting happened Friday morning shortly before 10am at Hirondel near Reed Road.

The officer involved is not with Houston Police.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

TOTAL TRAFFIC CLOSURE

New FREE COVID-19 Testing Site

Scattered Showers Today

Lowriders helping make teen’s birthday wish come true, during COVID-19

Houston international Sports Film Festival 3 of 4

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular