Suspects Run Out Of Gas After Pursuit All Over Harris County

Morning Dose
Posted: / Updated:

Suspects ran out of gas during an hour long pursuit overnight. Houston Police were running a license plates at an apartment complex at 600 block of W. Montgomery and tried to stop a White Cadillac that came back stolen.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit went through a neighborhood near Hwy. 249 at Fallbrook, before going west on Fallbrook all the way to Jones Road.

The vehicle then went north on Jones all the way to Louetta, then east on Louetta all the way to I-45 the North Freeway.

The vehicle then went southbound on I-45 all the way to I-45 south to Dixie Farm Road. That’s where it made a U-Turn to go back northbound.

The vehicle ran out of gas near I-45 at Monroe. That’s where both male juvenile suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Speeds reached 120 mph during the pursuit. Authorities are investigating is whether the juveniles may be tied to other robberies in the area.

They are being charged with Felony Evading and may face more charges pending investigation.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston BCycle experiencing record ridership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston BCycle experiencing record ridership"

Crime Stoppers of Houston Helping Stop Domestic Violence During Pandemic 1 of 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers of Houston Helping Stop Domestic Violence During Pandemic 1 of 2"

Crime Stoppers Helping with Cyber Safety for Kids and Summer Resources 2 of 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers Helping with Cyber Safety for Kids and Summer Resources 2 of 2"

Community rallies around ‘underdog’ Little League team in the Fourth Ward

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community rallies around ‘underdog’ Little League team in the Fourth Ward"

Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little but Mighty: Meet the Fourth Ward Freedman’s Little League team"

Double Homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Double Homicide"

It's Not Hou It's Me

More It's Not Hou It's Me

Fitness Friday

More Fitness Friday

More Morning Dose

More Morning Dose

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular