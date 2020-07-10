Suspects Run Out Of Gas After Pursuit All Over Harris County

Suspects ran out of gas during an hour long pursuit overnight. Houston Police were running a license plates at an apartment complex at 600 block of W. Montgomery and tried to stop a White Cadillac that came back stolen.

The vehicle fled and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit went through a neighborhood near Hwy. 249 at Fallbrook, before going west on Fallbrook all the way to Jones Road.

The vehicle then went north on Jones all the way to Louetta, then east on Louetta all the way to I-45 the North Freeway.

The vehicle then went southbound on I-45 all the way to I-45 south to Dixie Farm Road. That’s where it made a U-Turn to go back northbound.

The vehicle ran out of gas near I-45 at Monroe. That’s where both male juvenile suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Speeds reached 120 mph during the pursuit. Authorities are investigating is whether the juveniles may be tied to other robberies in the area.

They are being charged with Felony Evading and may face more charges pending investigation.

