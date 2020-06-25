Breaking News
Texas cities could see ‘apocalyptic’ numbers

A doctor was that big cities in Texas could see "apocalyptic" COVID-19 case numbers.

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A doctor in Texas is warning that the state’s big cities could see “Apocalyptic” coronavirus case numbers.

Peter Hotez is a professor at Baylor College of Medicine and is working on a potential COVID vaccine.

He says if the situation continues as is Houston could become the worst affected city in the country.

Hotez pointed out that infections are also accelerating in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

In fact, Texas set a daily record on Wednesday reporting more than 5,500 new cases.

Hotez says this is a consequence of the state not having a “sufficient” level of public health infrastructure in place when it reopened.

