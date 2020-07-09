Texas GOP sues City of Houston, Mayor, and Houston First Corporation

A lawsuit against Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston First Corporation, and the City of Houston was filed Thursday morning by the Republican Party of Texas. The lawsuit claims breach of contract. The Texas GOP also applied for a writ of mandamus requiring the City of Houston to honor the contract to hold an in-person event at the George R. Brown Convention Center next week.

The lawsuit sites the Mayor’s press conference July 3rd, where he canceled the convention.

The Texas GOP is including an Application for Temporary Injunction:

The organization is also downplaying the pandemic in the lawsuit:

Mayor Turner and medical source Dr. David Persse were asked about the difference between shutting down this event compared to the marches and protests that have taken place on city streets. Each have said “they’re outdoor events.”

