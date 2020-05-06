Salons, gyms prepare to reopen

Governor Greg Abbott continues to move forward with re-opening of the state—announcing the next steps yesterday afternoon.

Salons will be able to open this week and gyms later this month—all with restrictions.

The plan Governor Abbott announced yesterday includes hair salons, nail salons, barbershops and tanning businesses. They will all be allowed to open this Friday May 8th – given they maintain social distancing between customer stations. Also, provided they are able to let customers waiting either wait outside or have them in waiting areas where everyone can be at least six feet apart.

Governor Abbott also said stylists and customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks while the services are being preformed.

If you’re wondering about bars—there has not been a date announced for them to reopen yet.

To some extent you could make an argument that a bar could be set up in the same way that a restaurant is set up where you have just a small limitation on the number of people who sit together with safe distancing. That could be a strategy that could be employed by some bars. However, we also need to recognize the very nature of a bar and that it is it brings people close together in a closed space in a setting that is really the type of setting that promotes the transmission of infectious diseases. Texas Governor Greg Abbott

As for gyms, he said they will be allowed to open Monday, May 18th as long as they operate under 25% capacity. Locker rooms and shower areas are to stay closed, equipment has to be sanitized between each use.

Also in his news conference, Gov. Abbott announced updated totals of COVID-19 across the state saying there are now over 33,000 positive cases and there have been 906 deaths.

There are also now 1,888 people in the hospital with the virus – the highest number yet.

Governor Abbott said the percentage of positive cases is decreasing as testing improves and that 95% of people in Texas tested in recent days have come back with negative results.

All of the open Texas checklists are posted on Governor Abbott’s Open Texas website if you’d like to read up on more specifics as these plans continue to roll out.