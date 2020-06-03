Texas Governor announces Phase III of reopening state

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced the third phase of the State of Texas’ plan to safely open the economy while containing the spread of COVID-19. Under Phase III, effective immediately, all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50% capacity, with very limited exceptions.

Business that previously have been able to operate at 100% capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits. All businesses and customers should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

View the Governor’s Executive Order.

Follow CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.