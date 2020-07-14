Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – As Texas struggles to contain a raging coronavirus outbreak, voters on Tuesday were set to head out to polls for runoff elections that include choosing a Democratic nominee in a U.S. S

Senate race that offers the party another chance to break through in America’s biggest red state.

Texas has become one of the world’s virus hot zones and is in far worse shape now than when the runoff was postponed in March. Last week was the deadliest of the pandemic for Texas, and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has warned that the infection numbers will likely get even worse.

Abbott did not include polling places in his recent statewide mask order, and unlike many states, Texas has fought efforts to expand mail-in balloting during the pandemic. More than 1 million ballots were cast in early voting – higher than most primary runoffs in recent years – but only a fraction of the state’s 16 million registered voters.

The election will settle primary battles that include President Donald Trump’s former doctor, Ronny Jackson, trying to win the Republican nomination for a rural congressional seat. But the biggest race is who Democrats will pick as their Senate nominee to face Republican incumbent John Cornyn – who isn’t as threatened as several GOP senators in battleground states, but is confronting new signs of vulnerability in rapidly changing Texas.

The Senate runoff is between Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, who narrowly lost a race for a House seat in 2018, and state Sen. Royce West, who if he wins would become Texas’ first Black U.S. senator. That leaves for Democrats a choice over whether their best bet for an upset is the top vote-getter in the March primary who is backed by Senate Democrats’ campaign arm, or a historic nominee in West, who has racked up endorsements from his former rivals in the race and Texas lawmakers.

