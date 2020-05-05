The Art Spot 5/5/2020

The Art Spot on Morning Dose

Since our area schools are closed, we’ve had to revamp The Art Spot in our news studio.

Parents, we asked you to send us photos of your children and any art projects they’ve worked on while being at home.

Check out this video to see artwork by Helen David Mejia, Yamilette Balleza, Carlos Rivas Rodriguez, Fatima Davila Salazar, Ruby Garcia, Jose Lovo.

All these kids are students over at Houston ISD’s Scarborough High School.

Here’s a look:

