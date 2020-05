Since our area schools are closed, we’ve had to revamp The Art Spot. Parents, we asked you to send us photos of your children and any art projects they’ve worked on while being at home. Check out the video to see some artwork by Gabrielle Hunter.

Also, today we highlighted a very special project students in Pearland ISD are doing for our health care and frontline workers during the pandemic.

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.