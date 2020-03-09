Harmony Public Schools’ Harmony Science Academy Houston presents ‘Serenity’ and ‘Mount Awesome’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're featuring student artwork from students over at Harmony Public Schools' Harmony Science Academy - Houston.

Our first piece is by 15-year-old Jorge Merino. He's a sophomore over at Harmony Science Academy - Houston. He calls his artwork "Serenity." Jorge says for this piece, his study was pointillism, and his inspiration for it was scenery. Jorge says the colors in his piece played a major role.

Our second piece is by 16-year-old Karolina Medrano. She's a junior at Harmony Science Academy - Houston. She calls her piece "Mount Awesome." Karolina says for her piece, her study was also pointillism, and her inspiration for it was Mount Fuji, a place that she's always wanted to visit.