Aldine ISD’s Carver Magnet High School presents ‘Forum of Variety,’ ‘Cafeteria’

On this week's art spot, we're featuring artwork from students over at Aldine ISD's Carver Magnet High School.

Our first piece today is by 16-year-old Arianna Hernandez and her piece is called "Forum of Variety." Arianna says that art is a way to express one's creativity through emotions from repressed ideas to new motivation. She went onto say that she loves art because art is never limited.

Our second piece is by 17-year-old Orlando Train-Sanchez and his piece is called "Cafeteria." Orlanda says that he loves art because it's truly the purest form of human expression. It can be used to communicate in so many ways, such as spiritual, political ideals, exploring perception, or to give rise to an emotion.