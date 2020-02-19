Aldine ISD’s Carver Magnet High School presents ‘Three In One’ and ‘The Temple of Heavens’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're showing you artwork from students over at Aldine ISD's Carver Magnet High School.

Our first piece today is by 16-year-old Dulcemaria Oviedo, and she calls her piece "Three In One." She says this artwork is based on three continuous line drawings of herself using watercolor markers with pen and ink. Dulcemaria says she likes art because it's the loudest form of speech, yet it's silent.

Our second piece is by 17-year-old Gabriela Collazo, and she calls her piece "The Temple of Heavens." She says this piece is a building from her church called the temple, a sacred place known to them as the house of God. Gabriela says she loves art because she can share a part of who she is and what she believes in with the rest of the world.