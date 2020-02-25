B.C. Elmore Elementary presents ‘Cookies and Cream’ and ‘Art is So Sweet’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On The Art Spot this week, we're showing you pieces of work done by students over at B.C. Elmore Elementary. The pieces they submitted were part of a candy-themed project they worked on.

Our first piece is by 11-year-old Gina De Leon. It's a massive ice cream cone that she calls "Cookies and Cream." Gina says she loves being able to share her art with her school and her family.

Our second piece is by 11-year-old Ian Ajca, and it's a painted canvas called "Art is So Sweet." Ian says he loves art because he can make anything that's on his mind.