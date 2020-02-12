Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School presents 'Rustic Wagon' and 'Eternal Flame'

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On The Art Spot this week, we're showing you artwork from students at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece is by 17-year-old Sithney Pena, and her photo is called "Rustic Wagon." Sithney enjoys taking photos of things that look antique or vintage, and uses the darkroom photography process to achieve this look.

Our second piece is by Lilian Ferran, and it's called "Eternal Flame." For this artwork, Lilian wanted to depict love's longevity and how it surpasses time and space. Lilian intentionally created the stones to mimic hearts in a way that represents two hearts making one flame.