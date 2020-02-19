Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School presents 'Simplest of Things' and 'Soft Smoke'

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On The Art Spot this week, we're featuring student artwork from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece is by 16-year-old Kiarra Lopez. Her photo is called "Simplest of Things." Kiarra says she's always loved taking photos. Recently, her cousin passed away, and along with photography, Kiarra said it made her learn to value every little thing, even the most simplest of things.

Our second photo is by 17-year-old Chardelene Reyes. Her photo is called "Soft Smoke." Chardelene says the inspiration for her photo actually came from a dream she had the night before taking it. The dream included a journey through a river during a sunset with fog around.