Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Cypress Springs High School presents ‘The Flower of Fanaa’ and ‘Dateline’

All week long, we've been showing you artwork from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Cypress Springs High School.

Our first piece today is by 13-year-old Ramona Hilliard. She's a freshman, and she calls her piece of artwork "The Flower of Fanaa." Ramona says she created this piece, with the Fanaa meaning the destruction of self, destroyed in love, because she wanted to cultivate a piece that brought a sense of life to a lifeless object, such as the skeleton seen in her piece with flowers in the rib cage.

Our second piece of work is by 16-year-old Mya Cazares. She's a sophomore, and she calls her piece of artwork "Dateline." Mya says she loves art because it allows her to express herself in a creative form.