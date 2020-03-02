Fort Bend ISD’s Oyster Creek Elementary presents ‘Snack Time’ and ‘On the Table’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we're featuring student artwork from several schools over in Fort Bend ISD.

Our first piece this morning is by 8-year-old Cheyenne Medina. She's in the third grade at Oyster Creek Elementary, and she painted a plate of apples with a colorful table that she called "Snack Time." Cheyenne says she loves art because it's a huge part of her life.

Our second piece is by 8-year-old Diego Guerra. He's also in the third grade over at Oyster Creek Elementary. Diego also did a fruit bowl project, and he painted a colorful bowl of apples that he called "On the Table." Diego says he loves art because anyone can be creative, and he says he feels happy whenever he gets to visit the art studio at his school.