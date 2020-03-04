Fort Bend ISD’s Rita Drabek Elementary presents ‘Tropical Paradise’ and ‘The Great Race of the New Year’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Art Spot, we've been featuring artwork from students at several Fort Bend ISD schools.

Today's first piece is by 11-year-old Allison Ngo. She's in the fifth grade at Rita Drabek Elementary, and she calls her painting "Tropical Paradise." Allison says this piece depicts a tropical island from her imagination, and it's how she would imagine a perfect place to look like. She created her piece using acrylics and her imagination.

Today's second piece is by 11-year-old Vanessa Ong. She's also in the fifth grade at Rita Drabek Elementary, and she calls her piece "The Great Race of the New Year." For this piece, Vanessa says she was inspired by a Chinese legend of the Great Race. It's a story of how the Jade emperor created a race for 13 animals on his birthday to measure time. Since 2020 is the year of the rat, she made the pig turn into a rat to show the year is changing.